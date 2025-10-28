Tata Motors reveals Euro 6-compliant trucks and busses

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has launched its largest product showcase in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The company has unveiled a complete range of Euro 6-compliant trucks and busses designed for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The event in Dubai marked a key milestone for the company as it aims to support the region's growing infrastructure and logistics sectors with cleaner, more efficient mobility solutions.

Product range Product range for passenger transport The new product range from Tata Motors includes the LPO 1622 bus in 11-meter and 12-meter variants with multiple seating configurations. It is powered by a Cummins engine and features ABS with Electronic Stability Control, cruise control, and advanced climate control. Other models include the Starbus Prime LP 716, a 28-seater powered bus by a 3.3-liter engine, and the Ultra LPO 916, a 33-seater model.

Commercial vehicles Models for cargo transport For cargo transport, Tata Motors has launched the Ultra range in 7-19 ton configurations for intra-city logistics and last-mile delivery. The Prima 3430.T, with a 6.7L Cummins engine churning out 300HP, is designed for long-haul operations. Other models include the Prima 4440.S AMT, an automatic transmission model for fatigue-free long-haul driving, and the Prima 4040.T meant for logistics and equipment transport.

Corporate changes Ongoing restructuring at Tata Motors The product showcase comes as Tata Motors is undergoing a restructuring process. Once approved by the regulators, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited will be renamed Tata Motors Limited. The shares of the new entity will be listed on Indian stock exchanges after the completion of this process. A part of the $180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles from sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne trucks and 9-seater to 71-seater busses.