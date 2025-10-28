Ola Electric launches in-house lithium-ion battery, the 'Bharat Cell'
Ola Electric just dropped its own lithium-ion battery, the 4680 Bharat Cell, built right here in India.
The S1 Pro+ scooter now gets up to 320km on a single charge, and the Roadster X+ can go as far as 501km.
Ola is aiming big—they want to ramp up production to 20GWh by 2026.
The new battery lasts over 1,000 charging cycles
The Bharat Cell is built to last: think over 1,000 charging cycles and nearly 15 years of use.
Fast charging means you get half a charge in just 13 minutes, and up to 80% in 15 minutes.
It's designed for India's wild weather, working smoothly from 10°C to 70°C.
Plus, Ola's new motors skip rare-earth materials—better for the planet.
S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ now come at discounted prices
Ola plans to roll out the Bharat Cell across its models gradually over the coming quarters.
This shift cuts down on imported tech and supports local supply chains.
If you're eyeing an upgrade, S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ are currently available at special prices during this transition.