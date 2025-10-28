Ola Electric launches in-house lithium-ion battery, the 'Bharat Cell' Auto Oct 28, 2025

Ola Electric just dropped its own lithium-ion battery, the 4680 Bharat Cell, built right here in India.

The S1 Pro+ scooter now gets up to 320km on a single charge, and the Roadster X+ can go as far as 501km.

Ola is aiming big—they want to ramp up production to 20GWh by 2026.