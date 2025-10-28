Next Article
Sharp's LDK+ concept SUV is your mobile living room
Auto
Sharp is set to debut the new LDK+ concept SUV—a car designed to feel like part of your living space.
LDK stands for Living, Dining, Kitchen, and this EV doubles as a personal theater or meeting room.
Envisioned to include AI systems, it is being designed to interact with your home gadgets and appliances.
It can link up with home solar and battery systems
Think comfy living room on wheels: there's a console, table, projector, swivel seats for easy hangouts, and screens for movies or meetings.
Co-developed with Foxconn, the LDK+ also links up with home solar and battery systems to save energy.
The official debut is set for the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 30, 2025.