Sharp's LDK+ concept SUV is your mobile living room

Auto

Sharp is set to debut the new LDK+ concept SUV—a car designed to feel like part of your living space.
LDK stands for Living, Dining, Kitchen, and this EV doubles as a personal theater or meeting room.
Envisioned to include AI systems, it is being designed to interact with your home gadgets and appliances.

It can link up with home solar and battery systems

Think comfy living room on wheels: there's a console, table, projector, swivel seats for easy hangouts, and screens for movies or meetings.
Co-developed with Foxconn, the LDK+ also links up with home solar and battery systems to save energy.
The official debut is set for the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 30, 2025.