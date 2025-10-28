Sharp's LDK+ concept SUV is your mobile living room Auto Oct 28, 2025

Sharp is set to debut the new LDK+ concept SUV—a car designed to feel like part of your living space.

LDK stands for Living, Dining, Kitchen, and this EV doubles as a personal theater or meeting room.

Envisioned to include AI systems, it is being designed to interact with your home gadgets and appliances.