This Honda supercar from the 1990s is making a comeback

Italian racing car manufacturer JAS Motorsport is venturing into road-going vehicles with a new Honda NSX restomod. The supercar will be designed by the renowned Italian design house Pininfarina . Teaser images released by JAS show that the new model will stay true to the original 1990 version while sporting a more aggressive look.

Design details Design of the new model The new NSX restomod will retain the pop-up headlights and small rear spoiler of its predecessor. However, it will also come with some modern touches like LED daytime running lights in place of traditional front light reflectors. The car's bonnet will feature a large duct, similar to that found on the second-generation NSX-R model.

Engine specs What about the engine? The original NSX's body, which was the world's first road car made entirely from aluminum, will be replaced with carbon fiber. It will be available in left- and right-hand-drive configurations. Like its predecessor, it will be powered by a naturally aspirated V6 engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. JAS has hinted that the powerplant will be "NSX-inspired," suggesting it could either be an all-new engine or an updated version of the original 3.0-liter Honda mill used in the NSX.