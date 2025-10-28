Ferrari SC40 supercar breaks cover: What about design and features
Ferrari just revealed the SC40 on October 28, 2025—a custom-built supercar inspired by the legendary F40 from 1987.
Created under Ferrari's Special Projects program, the SC40 sits on a 296 GTB base but stands out with its own unique design, featuring a sleek white finish, fixed rear wing, and carbon-fiber details that blend retro vibes with today's style.
The SC40 is powered by a hybrid powertrain
The SC40 isn't just about looks—it packs a hybrid punch with a 3-litre V6 engine that rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
Inside, you'll find carbon-Kevlar accents and Charcoal Alcantara seats for a blend of performance materials and bespoke luxury.
This project highlights Ferrari's love for craftsmanship and personalization—this one-off car was built to reflect its owner's vision while pushing the limits of design and tech.