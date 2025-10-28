Toyota's Camry GT-S Concept blends sporty looks with hybrid efficiency Auto Oct 28, 2025

Toyota just pulled the wraps off its sporty Camry GT-S Concept at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

This revamped Camry takes the familiar hybrid sedan and gives it a fresh edge, with eye-catching "Inferno Flare" styling and a focus on both performance and everyday practicality.

Toyota describes the model as a sport sedan that's stylish, aggressive, and ready for the road, aiming to blend style with substance for the next generation of sedans.