Toyota's Camry GT-S Concept blends sporty looks with hybrid efficiency
Toyota just pulled the wraps off its sporty Camry GT-S Concept at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
This revamped Camry takes the familiar hybrid sedan and gives it a fresh edge, with eye-catching "Inferno Flare" styling and a focus on both performance and everyday practicality.
Toyota describes the model as a sport sedan that's stylish, aggressive, and ready for the road, aiming to blend style with substance for the next generation of sedans.
The car will be on display at SEMA
Under the hood, you get a 2.5-liter hybrid engine pushing out 232hp—so it's not just for show.
Designed by Toyota's CALTY Design Research team, the car features aerodynamic tweaks like a sculpted bumper and sleek side skirts, plus lowered suspension and high-performance brakes for better handling.
Sitting on bold 20-inch wheels, it'll be on display at SEMA from November 4-7 as part of Toyota's push to explore what future sporty sedans could look like.