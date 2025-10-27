Carens MPV is now Kia's first CNG car in India

Kia Motors has expanded its Carens MPV lineup in India with the launch of a new CNG variant. The model comes as a dealer-fitted option on the Premium (O) trim and is priced at ₹11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). This move makes the Carens the first-ever CNG vehicle by Kia in the country.

Kit specifics The CNG kit comes with a 3-year warranty The CNG kit for the Kia Carens is supplied by Lovato, a well-known name in the automotive industry. It comes with a comprehensive third-party warranty of three years or 1,00,000km (whichever comes first). The addition of this kit makes the Carens even more appealing to fleet operators who are looking for high-usage vehicles with economical fuel options.

Engine The Carens CNG is powered by a 1.5-liter engine The Carens CNG is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, which generates 115hp on petrol. However, the power output is expected to be lower when running on CNG. The exact performance figures for this bi-fuel variant have not been disclosed by Kia as it isn't a factory-fitted unit and hasn't been homologated yet.