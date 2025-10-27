Toyota's latest SUV concept mates retro body with V6 engine

Toyota has unveiled the Turbo Trail Cruiser concept at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas . The vehicle is a performance-oriented build that combines the classic design of the Land Cruiser FJ60 with Toyota's modern i-FORCE twin-turbo V6 engine. The unique project shows how contemporary engineering can be integrated into a heritage platform, transforming one of Toyota's most iconic models into something more powerful and capable.

Engine specs Impressive i-Force V6 engine The Turbo Trail Cruiser is powered by the same i-FORCE 3.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that powers Toyota's current Tundra. The engine produces an impressive 389hp and 650Nm of torque, almost doubling the output of the original inline-six in the FJ60. However, this transformation isn't just about raw power; it also brings quieter operation, refinement, reduced emissions, and improved fuel efficiency to the classic model.

Design philosophy Engine retrofit doesn't compromise original vehicle's integrity The Turbo Trail Cruiser was designed with a single philosophy: to look factory-original. Every component was created to fit without cutting into the firewall, relocating mount points, or compromising the structural integrity of the 1985 FJ60. The Toyota Motorsports Garage team developed new motor mounts and machined an adapter plate to mate the i-FORCE V6 engine with the bell housing of FJ60's factory 5-speed transmission.

Vehicle upgrades Modest lift and period-correct colors added to the classic FJ The engine oil pan was redesigned to fit the Land Cruiser's chassis layout, while a custom exhaust system gives an aggressive exhaust note. A new heat exchanger was fitted at original mounting points for extra cooling capacity for the turbocharged engine. Beyond the powertrain, this classic FJ has been given a 1.5-inch lift, 35-inch tires, a front shackle reversal, and period-correct colors, and graphics finished in a PPG reproduction of Toyota's original 1986 Silver 147.

Cabin features Vintage cabin gets modern stereo system Inside, a modern JBL sound system subtly enhances the vintage cabin experience. These updates keep its timeless character intact while giving the impression it could have spent the last four decades tucked away in a garage, aging gracefully yet refreshed for today. "For Toyota fans, the Turbo Trail Cruiser is about more than just horsepower," said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing.