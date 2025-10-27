Kia Carens becomes India's 1st dealer-installed CNG model
Kia just dropped the Carens CNG in India—its very first model to offer a dealer-installed CNG kit.
Priced at ₹11.77 lakh (ex-showroom), it's about ₹77,900 more than the petrol version.
The Lovato-supplied kit comes with a three-year or 1,00,000km third-party warranty, making it a practical pick for anyone eyeing lower running costs.
What about the engine and features?
The Carens CNG runs on a 1.5-liter engine that makes 115hp on petrol; expect slightly less power when using CNG (exact numbers aren't out yet).
It's only available in the Premium (O) trim, packing an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, semi-leatherette seats, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control—basically all the essentials for comfort and safety.
Kia joins the CNG party
With rivals like Honda and Renault already offering dealer-level CNG options in India, Kia's move shows they're listening to what buyers want: more affordable ways to drive without skimping on features or style.