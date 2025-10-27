Kia Carens becomes India's 1st dealer-installed CNG model

What about the engine and features?

The Carens CNG runs on a 1.5-liter engine that makes 115hp on petrol; expect slightly less power when using CNG (exact numbers aren't out yet).

It's only available in the Premium (O) trim, packing an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, semi-leatherette seats, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control—basically all the essentials for comfort and safety.