This is how Hero's first e-bike for India might look

Hero MotoCorp 's electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Vida, is gearing up to showcase its innovative new products at the EICMA 2025 event. The show will be held in the first week of November. Along with its existing range of products and prototypes, Vida will also unveil a new electric motorcycle concept called the Ubex. This could be Hero's first-ever electric motorbike for the Indian market.

Design The Ubex will be a street-naked motorcycle The image shared by Vida on Instagram only shows the silhouette of the motorcycle, leaving much to our imagination. However, we do know that the Ubex concept is a street-naked motorcycle with USD forks, mono-shocks, disk brakes at both ends and alloy wheels. The image also confirms that it will have a mid-drive motor with battery housing in place of a conventional engine.

Specifications Will the Ubex be co-developed with Zero Motorcycles? The performance specifications of the Vida Ubex are not available at this stage. However, it was previously reported that Hero MotoCorp is collaborating with Zero Motorcycles on a number of products in the 350cc and above segments, set to launch between 2026-27. Whether this concept is one of those motorcycles remains to be seen.