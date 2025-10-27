Your Ola Electric scooter has become easier to repair

Ola Electric is expanding its proprietary service infrastructure and technology vertical by opening it up to independent garages and fleet operators. The Bengaluru-based company will provide access to its spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules not just for its own customers but also for independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across India. This move is part of the company's "Hyperservice" initiative.

Online access Direct access to genuine spare parts As part of the Hyperservice initiative, Ola Electric's genuine spare parts can be purchased directly from the Ola Electric customer app and website. This move is aimed at giving every customer and garage access to high-quality, certified components without any middlemen. The first phase of this initiative has already been launched with key spare parts being made available on both platforms.

Expansion plans Expanding ecosystem access In the upcoming phases of the Hyperservice initiative, Ola Electric plans to extend access to diagnostic tools and technician certification programs. This is part of the company's plan to make its entire ecosystem open and accessible. "With Hyperservice scale-up, we are opening this capability to everyone," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric.