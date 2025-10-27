2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 launched in India at ₹19L

Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2 in India, with prices starting at ₹18.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in two variants: the standard Multistrada V2 and the more advanced Multistrada V2 S. The top-spec Storm Green variant of the latter goes up to ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle is expected to strengthen Ducati's position in India's growing adventure motorcycle segment.

Design details The motorcycle is powered by an 890cc V-twin engine The 2025 Multistrada V2 features a two-level seat height adjustable (830mm and 850mm) for rider comfort. It also gets full LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT intrument and data display. The motorcycle is powered by a compact and lightweight 890cc liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin with variable valve timing. It produces a peak power of 115hp at 10,750 rpm and peak torque of up to 92 Nm at up to 8,250 rpm. The bike is E20 fuel compliant.

Performance enhancement It comes with multiple electronic management systems The 2025 Multistrada V2 is 18kg lighter than its predecessor, thanks to an aluminium monocoque frame, steel trellis rear subframe, and cast-aluminium swingarm. The motorcycle weighs 199kg for the standard variant and 202kg for the S variant (without fuel), offering class-leading agility and handling. It also comes with a range of electronic management systems such as riding modes, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS with adjustable levels for consistent control across different surfaces.

Safety features It gets Brembo components for braking duties The 2025 Multistrada V2 has a 45mm upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock for suspension duties. The standard variant gets mechanical adjustment while the S variant offers electronic control for suspension settings. Braking is handled by Brembo components, with twin 320mm disks up front and a single 265mm disk at the rear. The motorcycle also gets an adjustable windscreen for rider protection in varying conditions.