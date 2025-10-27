Ola Electric introduces HyperService for faster EV servicing
Ola Electric just rolled out HyperService—a new way to get your electric scooter serviced without the hassle.
Now, you (or your local garage) can order official Ola spare parts straight from the app or website, skipping dealership delays.
The plan also includes future upgrades like smart diagnostic tools and mechanic training.
Ola's plans to improve service network
Ola wants to double its own service centers—from 500 to 1,000—by December 2024, making it easier for everyone to find help nearby.
They're also aiming to train one lakh independent mechanics through their Network Partner Program, so more people know how to fix EVs.
Plus, AI-powered remote checkups and proactive maintenance are on the way for all users.
Ola's 'India Inside' initiative
With HyperService, Ola is boosting its spare parts business and making repairs faster.
It's part of their "India Inside" push: building batteries, software, and support systems right here at home.
For anyone riding an Ola EV in India, getting service is about to get a lot simpler as the rollout continues.