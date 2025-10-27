Ducati Multistrada V2 series launched in India: Check prices, features
Ducati just rolled out its 2025 Multistrada V2 series in India, offering two versions: the standard V2 and the more tech-packed V2 S.
Prices start at ₹18.88 lakh and go up to ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Both bikes use a new 890cc V-twin engine with 116hp power and 92Nm torque, plus they're E20 fuel ready—so they're set for the future.
Both bikes get a new 890cc engine
The latest Multistradas are lighter than before thanks to an aluminum frame, dropping about 18kg off the scale (now 199kg for V2, 202kg for V2 S).
You get five riding modes—Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet—and a big 19L tank for longer trips.
The higher-end V2 S adds fancy electronic suspension that you can tweak on the fly.
Bikes equipped with cornering ABS, traction control, quick shifter
Both bikes pack serious tech: cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, quick shifter, cruise control, a crisp TFT display, and full LED lighting with DRLs.
The base Multistrada V2 is available only in classic Ducati Red, while the V2 S is available in both Ducati Red and Storm Green.
If you're eyeing adventure tourers like the Triumph Tiger 900 or BMW R 1300 GS in India this year—this Ducati's definitely worth a look.