Ducati Multistrada V2 series launched in India: Check prices, features

Both bikes get a new 890cc engine

The latest Multistradas are lighter than before thanks to an aluminum frame, dropping about 18kg off the scale (now 199kg for V2, 202kg for V2 S).

You get five riding modes—Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet—and a big 19L tank for longer trips.

The higher-end V2 S adds fancy electronic suspension that you can tweak on the fly.