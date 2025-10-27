You can buy Norton bikes in India from next year

Norton Motorcycles, the iconic British motorcycle brand, will be launched in India by April 2026. The firm was acquired by TVS Motor Company five years ago and has since been focused on reviving its global operations. Sudarshan Venu, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, confirmed the plans for Norton in a recent interview.

Market strategy Entire range of motorcycles to be offered in India The Indian market will be a key part of Norton's revival story, Venu said. The company plans to sell its entire range of motorcycles in India. This includes the upcoming flagship models of the V4 Superbike and a new middle-weight adventure bike, which will be unveiled at EICMA 2025 on November 4.

Expansion details Plans to manufacture the twin-cylinder Norton Atlas adventure bike locally TVS is in the process of appointing new dealers in India for Norton Motorcycles. The company also has plans to manufacture the twin-cylinder Norton Atlas adventure bike locally. This move is likely to make the motorcycle more affordable for Indian customers. The V4 models will be assembled at Solihull, UK's facility with a significant supply of components from India.