Bajaj Auto gets nod to take over KTM's management
Bajaj Auto has received approval from Austrian regulators to take management control of Pierer Mobility AG, KTM's parent company.
Now, Bajaj will run KTM's operations from Pune—a major move after 17 years of working together.
This takeover skips the usual mandatory bid, letting Bajaj step in quickly to address KTM's recent struggles.
Bajaj aims to help KTM bounce back
KTM has been hit by financial troubles and production stoppages, leaving lots of unsold bikes piling up.
Earlier in 2025, Bajaj invested about €800 million to help steady things for KTM and its sister brands Husqvarna and GasGas.
Rajiv Bajaj called out "corporate greed" and involvement with brands that stray away from the core ethos of KTM's businesses as reasons for these issues.
With their manufacturing know-how, Bajaj is aiming to help KTM bounce back and compete stronger worldwide.