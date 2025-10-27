Bajaj Auto gets nod to take over KTM's management

Bajaj aims to help KTM bounce back

KTM has been hit by financial troubles and production stoppages, leaving lots of unsold bikes piling up.

Earlier in 2025, Bajaj invested about €800 million to help steady things for KTM and its sister brands Husqvarna and GasGas.

Rajiv Bajaj called out "corporate greed" and involvement with brands that stray away from the core ethos of KTM's businesses as reasons for these issues.

With their manufacturing know-how, Bajaj is aiming to help KTM bounce back and compete stronger worldwide.