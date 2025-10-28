How former Intel CEO is using AI for Christian ministries

Gelsinger isn't just a big name in Silicon Valley—he helped develop USB and Wi-Fi. Now at Gloo, he's helping over 140,000 faith leaders use AI chatbots and automation that draw on trusted theological sources. The goal: offer real support to all kinds of Christian traditions without denominational barriers.

AI's 'Gutenberg moment'

Gelsinger sees this as a pivotal moment—at an October 2025 summit, he called AI's rise a "Gutenberg moment," urging faith communities to help shape the ethics of new technology.

His work highlights how religion is starting to play a bigger role in tech conversations about what's good for society—and shows how belief and innovation are coming together in today's world.