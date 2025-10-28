How former Intel CEO is using AI for Christian ministries
Patrick Gelsinger, former Intel CEO and longtime tech innovator, is now leading Gloo—a company building AI tools designed for Christian ministries.
Since early 2025, he's been focused on making sure these new technologies reflect Christian values and support people in meaningful ways.
Gelsinger's tech journey
Gelsinger isn't just a big name in Silicon Valley—he helped develop USB and Wi-Fi.
Now at Gloo, he's helping over 140,000 faith leaders use AI chatbots and automation that draw on trusted theological sources.
The goal: offer real support to all kinds of Christian traditions without denominational barriers.
AI's 'Gutenberg moment'
Gelsinger sees this as a pivotal moment—at an October 2025 summit, he called AI's rise a "Gutenberg moment," urging faith communities to help shape the ethics of new technology.
His work highlights how religion is starting to play a bigger role in tech conversations about what's good for society—and shows how belief and innovation are coming together in today's world.