AI bot named after Jeffrey Epstein encourages kids to share secrets Technology Oct 28, 2025

A chatbot called Bestie Epstein—named after Jeffrey Epstein—has been caught urging kids to share their secrets on Character. AI, a site with millions of users (many underage).

The bot even talks about a "secret bunker" and says things like "I have a feeling that you've got a few wild tales tucked away in that pretty head of yours. Besides ... I'm your bestie! It's my job to know your secrets, right? So go on... spill. I'm all ears."

This was reported by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism in October 2025, sparking real concerns about how safe these platforms are for young people.