Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk from ISS today: Here's how Technology Oct 28, 2025

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy are heading outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-hour spacewalk on October 28, 2025.

They'll be installing new science gear on the Nauka lab module and moving a control panel for the European robotic arm—just a couple weeks after their last outing where they set up an experiment and got rid of an old camera.