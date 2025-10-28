Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk from ISS today: Here's how
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy are heading outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-hour spacewalk on October 28, 2025.
They'll be installing new science gear on the Nauka lab module and moving a control panel for the European robotic arm—just a couple weeks after their last outing where they set up an experiment and got rid of an old camera.
How to watch the spacewalk
You can watch the action live starting at 9:45am EDT (1345 GMT) on NASA's website or Space.com.
Even though most NASA operations are paused due to a US government shutdown, this broadcast is still happening, just with minimal commentary.
Quick tip: Ryzhikov will be in red-striped gear, Zubritskiy in blue.
Ryzhikov's 3rd outing, Zubritskiy's 2nd
This will be Ryzhikov's third and Zubritskiy's second time spacewalking from the ISS—and it marks the station's 277th spacewalk since construction began back in 1998.
The ISS has been continuously home to astronauts since November 2000.