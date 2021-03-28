The 66th Filmfare Awards were announced Saturday evening, honoring the best Bollywood films of 2020. The evening was special for choreographer-director Farah Khan as she bagged her seventh Filmfare Award in the Best Choreography category for the title song of film Dil Bechara. Expressing gratitude, Khan credited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for "making it an exceptional song." The film released after his demise.

The star choreographer took to social media and shared a picture with the coveted "black lady" trophy. She remembered the late actor in a sweet saying, "My only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease...." She also noted that it was her first collaboration with Rajput and that the win was "bittersweet."

The song was the film's title track and had Rajput crooning for Sanjana Sanghi's "Kizzie" who had "friendzoned" his character "Manny". The song composed by maestro AR Rahman was shot in one take. Last year, Khan took to Instagram and said, "I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly."

Khan also thanked Mukesh Chhabra, the director of the film saying, "Thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite (sic)." The film was Chabbra's debut directorial. He is a well-known casting director with many successful movies under his belt. The film marking Sanghi's debut as a lead was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

