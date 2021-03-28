A remake of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is reportedly on the cards. Jackky Bhagnani, actor and son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, has also found a director for the venture. Reports suggest Mom fame director Ravi Udyawar has been brought on board to helm the project. The 2001 romantic drama has attained cult status over the years.

Quote 'Ravi has proved his capabilities'

Divulging more information, an industry insider told Bollywood Hungam, "Yes, Jackky is looking at remaking the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has signed on Ravi Udyawar to direct the venture." "This comes as no surprise, since the film itself still remains in the memory of Bollywood buffs, and Ravi has proved his capabilities with the delicate topic in Mom," the insider added.

Cast Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon might be approached

About the casting of the film, the source added, "Two members of the original cast viz. Dia Mirza and Madhavan have been retained to feature in cameos. However, whether they will play their respective roles from the original film is still unknown." Reports also suggest the makers who are looking for a fresh pairing might approach Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon.

Movie 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' was also a remake

The 2001 film, abbreviated as RHTDM, was a romantic drama directed by Gautham Menon and a remake of the hit Tamil film Minnale. Notably, Mirza and Madhavan had made their Bollywood debut with this film. Even though the film was a flop commercially at the time of release, it has attained a cult following over the years.

Information There were also rumors of a sequel