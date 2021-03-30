Music is a universal language and this was proved once again when a United States Navy band crooned the titular song of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's critically-acclaimed movie Swades. The video, which surfaced on social media, left King Khan impressed and he reminisced the feeling of working on the movie. The film was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Here are more details.

Information Band performed at a meeting between US and Indian officials

The clip was shared by India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The navy officers crooned the heartwarming number during a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and Sandhu. "The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925, (sic)" a tweet from the US Navy Band's official handle read.

Series of events Sandhu shared the clip, SRK thanked him

Sharing the performance, Sandhu hailed the ties between the US and India. "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever," his post read. Retweeting his post, the superstar dubbed the performance lovely. "Git (Got) all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song, (sic)" he wrote. The clip now has nearly 398,000 views.

Twitter Post SRK appreciated the team behind the movie

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

Premise A trip to India changed Mohan's life in 'Swades'

The 2004 release traced the journey of Mohan, an Indian expatriate who worked with NASA. On a trip to India to meet his beloved nanny Kaveri, Mohan reconnected with his roots and pushed for reforms in the village. This movie earned several awards for the cast and crew. Singer Udit Narayan had received the National Award for Yeh Taara Wo Taara song.

Release Meanwhile, SRK is set to return to the screens soon