India on Sunday reported roughly 1.7 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike yet for the sixth consecutive day. The nationwide tally climbed past 13.5 million cases.

Meanwhile, more than 860 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,70,169.

Maharashtra—the worst-hit state in India—continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.