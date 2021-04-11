India is likely to have five more COVID-19 vaccines by October this year, top government sources told the news agency ANI. As of now, India has granted emergency approval to two vaccines: Covishield (manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca) and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Incidentally, India is currently facing a second wave of COVID-19.

Details 'Can expect 5 more vaccines by Q3 2021'

A source told ANI, "We can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021." "These vaccines are Sputnik V (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with SII), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine," the source said, adding that a vaccine's safety and efficacy is a primary concern while granting emergency-use authorization.

Sputnik V EUA grant to Sputnik V likely in 10 days

Russia's Sputnik V—which is 92% effective—is likely to be granted EUA within the next 10 days, sources told ANI. Trial data for Zydus Cadila's vaccine and Bharat Biotech's intranasal shot is not available. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with Indian pharmaceutical firms Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, and Vichrow Biotech for the production of vaccine doses.

Quote 'Sputnik is expected to be available latest by June'

A source told ANI, "Sputnik V is expected to be available latest by June. If all goes well, J&J (Biological E) will be available by August, Cadilla Zydus will also be available by August, Novavax (SII) by September, and Nasal Vaccine (Bharat Biotech) by October."

Vaccination drive Over 10 crore doses administered across India

India had launched its vaccination drive on January 16 and has since administered 10,15,95,147 doses across the country. Currently, only people above the age of 45 are allowed to get vaccinated. Earlier, healthcare and frontline workers were also allowed to be vaccinated. However, earlier this month, the central government had asked states to stall fresh registrations for them.

Outbreak India reports record 1.52 lakh new infections