Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the current and fourth wave of COVID-19 in the national capital is more dangerous than before. Kejriwal said his government has flagged vaccine shortage and said that stocks would only last seven to 10 days. He also said that Delhi reported over 10,000 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike.

Outbreak 10,732 new cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, "Till mid-March, there were less than 200 daily COVID-19 cases in the city. But in the last 24 hours, 10,732 cases were recorded." Delhi had reported 7,897 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, and 8,521 new cases the day before. As of Saturday, Delhi reported a total of 7,14,423 infections, including 11,235 deaths and 6,74,415 recoveries.

Information Kejriwal not in favor of lockdown

Kejriwal said certain restrictions have been imposed and urged people to follow the norms. He said that he is not in the favor of a lockdown. A lockdown will only be imposed when Delhi's healthcare facilities collapse, he said.

Health facilities 'Asymptomatic people must home isolate'

The CM said that his government is focusing on hospital management. He asked people to approach government hospitals instead of private hospitals adding, "Those who are asymptomatic must home isolate." Private hospitals have a lesser number of hospital beds compared to government hospitals, he said. "I salute paramedics and nurses... who have been working for over a year," he added.

Vaccine Kejriwal urged Centre to allow vaccinations for all ages

The CM also urged the Centre to allow vaccinations for all ages. Currently, only people above the age of 45 are allowed to be vaccinated. Earlier, health and frontline workers were allowed to be vaccinated, however, the Centre has stalled fresh registrations for them. The Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign, Kejriwal said.

Information AAP leader writes to PM for 'urgent vaccine universalization'

Raghav Chadha—a leader from Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding an "urgent need for vaccine universalization and vaccine nationalism." The leader highlighted the shortage of vaccines in several states.

Restrictions Delhi government announced fresh curbs yesterday