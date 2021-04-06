Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 02:00 am

India on Monday reported more than 96,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 12.6 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 440 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,65,598. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,25,89,067 COVID-19 cases, 1,65,101 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,25,89,067 COVID-19 cases, including 1,65,101 deaths, 7,41,830 active cases, and 1,16,82,136 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,26,84,484 cases and 1,65,598 deaths till Sunday night. Over 11.7 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 am on Monday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 30,57,885 total cases, 56,033 deaths, 25,49,075 recoveries. Kerala: 11,37,590 total cases, 4,680 deaths, 11,04,225 recoveries. Karnataka: 10,20,434 total cases, 12,657 deaths, 9,65,275 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 9,09,002 total cases, 7,244 deaths, 8,91,048 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 9,03,479 total cases, 12,789 deaths, 8,66,913 recoveries. Delhi: 6,79,962 total cases, 11,096 deaths, 6,54,277 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,34,033 total cases, 8,894 deaths, 6,02,319 recoveries.

Key updates 47K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 5.2K fresh infections

47,288 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,75,682 tests on Monday. At 26.9%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Punjab reported 2,515 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,54,152. 7,155 patients have died in Punjab while 2,21,578 have recovered. Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.4% with 97,829 tests.

Information 3.1K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 2.5K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 3,160 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,21,598, which includes 4,581 deaths and 3,00,765 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 3,398 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,10,249, which includes 4,055 deaths and 2,83,540 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 3.5K more cases; 7.3K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh