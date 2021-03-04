Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 01:46 am

India on Wednesday reported more than 17,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.15 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 80 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,490. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,346 deaths

Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,346 deaths, 1,70,126 active cases, and 1,08,12,044 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,11,56,768 cases and 1,57,490 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 10.82 million have recovered. 1,63,14,485 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Wednesday and a total of 6,92,889 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 21,79,185 total cases, 52,280 deaths, 20,43,349 recoveries. Kerala: 10,67,044 total cases, 4,241 deaths, 10,16,515 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,52,565 total cases, 12,346 deaths, 9,34,143 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,90,215 total cases, 7,170 deaths, 8,82,219 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,52,967 total cases, 12,504 deaths, 8,36,473 recoveries. Delhi: 6,39,921 total cases, 10,914 deaths, 6,27,423 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,788 total cases, 8,728 deaths, 5,93,035 recoveries.

Key updates 9.8K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 2.7K fresh infections

9,855 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 11.2% with 87,627 tests. Wednesday marked the first time Maharashtra reported over 9,000 fresh infections in over four months. Kerala reported 2,765 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.6% with 59,646 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 417 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,62,850, including 3,865 deaths and 2,55,888 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 240 more cases; 778 fresh infections in Punjab