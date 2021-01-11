India on Sunday reported 16,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.46 million cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.4%. Meanwhile, at least 150 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,51,217. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,04,50,284 COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,999 deaths, 2,23,335 active cases, and 1,00,75,950 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,04,67,447 cases and 1,51,217 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 10.09 million.

Maharashtra: 19,69,114 total cases, 50,061 deaths, 18,63,702 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,27,559 total cases, 12,140 deaths, 9,05,751 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,84,916 total cases, 7,129 deaths, 8,75,243 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,26,261 total cases, 12,222 deaths, 8,06,875 recoveries. Kerala: 8,11,148 total cases, 3,302 deaths, 7,43,467 recoveries. Delhi: 6,30,200 total cases, 10,678 deaths, 6,16,054 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,93,171 total cases, 8,495 deaths, 5,73,542 recoveries.

Kerala reported 4,545 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.9% with 45,695 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,558 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.6% with 62,682 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined to 661. The tally has climbed to 2,89,231, including 3,490 deaths and 2,76,774 recoveries.

