The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sharply criticized the government's promotion of an "unscientific" medicine for COVID-19. In a statement on Monday, the IMA questioned the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, over Coronil: the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19." Coronil, developed by yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, was approved by the AYUSH Ministry as a "supporting measure in COVID-19." Here are more details.

Statement 'India needs explanation over Coronil'

The IMA questioned how Dr. Vardhan could promote a "falsely fabricated, unscientific product." It expressed shock over the "blatant lie" of a World Health Organization (WHO) certification for a "secret medicine." The country "needs an explanation," the IMA said, describing Coronil's promotion as blatant deception. If Coronil was effective against COVID-19, why is the government spending Rs. 35,000 crore for vaccination, the IMA questioned.

Quote 'How ethical is it to promote the unscientific product?'

The IMA said, "Being a Health Minister of the country, how ethical is it to promote the product in unethical, wrong, and false ways to the whole country?" "Being a Health Minister of the country and a Modern Medicine doctor, how ethical is it to promote the unscientific product to the citizens of the country," the organization added.

Approval Coronil was launched in the presence of Union Ministers

Ramdev had launched Coronil in the presence of Dr. Vardhan, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It was claimed that the "medicine" was CoPP and WHO GMP certified, i.e., it has a certificate of pharmaceutical product (CoPP) and is recognized by the WHO's Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Ramdev also released a research paper for the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali."

Information WHO said it hasn't certified any COVID-19 medicine

Later, the WHO clarified that it had not reviewed or certified any traditional medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19. "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19," WHO South-East Asia tweeted.

Patanjali Certificate issued by DCGI: Patanjali MD