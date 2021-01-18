-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.57 million with 14K new casesLast updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:26 am
-
India on Sunday reported nearly 14,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.57 million cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.57%.
Meanwhile, at least 160 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,52,475.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,05,57,985 COVID-19 cases, 1,52,274 deaths
-
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,05,57,985 COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,274 deaths, 2,08,826 active cases, and 1,01,96,885 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,05,72,683 cases and 1,52,471 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 10.2 million.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday
-
Maharashtra: 19,90,759 total cases, 50,438 deaths, 18,86,469 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,31,997 total cases, 12,166 deaths, 9,11,232 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,85,985 total cases, 7,140 deaths, 8,76,949 recoveries.
Kerala: 8,47,848 total cases, 3,463 deaths, 7,75,176 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,30,772 total cases, 12,264 deaths, 8,12,568 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,32,429 total cases, 10,746 deaths, 6,19,139 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,96,528 total cases, 8,576 deaths, 5,79,071 recoveries.
-
Key updates
5K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3K fresh infections
-
Kerala reported 5,005 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.5% with 52,310 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
3,081 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.9% with 62,901 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined further to 323. The tally has climbed to 2,93,501, including 3,558 deaths and 2,83,111 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 246 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.65 lakh
-
246 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.36% with 67,463 tests conducted on Sunday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 565 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,65,272. 10,053 patients have died in the state while 5,48,136 have recovered.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh reported 745, 589, 404, and 161 new cases respectively.