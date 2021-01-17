In a horrifying incident, nine men allegedly gang-raped a teenaged girl in five days in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said. The police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Incidentally, the MP government has launched a 15-day awareness campaign called "Samman" which is aimed at preventing crimes against women. Here are more details.

Incident Teen was first kidnapped on January 4

According to NDTV, the police said that the 13-year-old girl was first kidnapped by a young man known to her on January 4. The man allegedly raped the teen along with six of his friends for two days. The accused then let the teen go on January 5, allegedly threatening to kill her if she dared to open up about her ordeal to anybody.

Incident Teen kidnapped and raped again

Reportedly, on January 11, one of the seven men who had raped her kidnapped her again and held her captive in jungles as well as a roadside eatery. Three men allegedly raped her again before letting her go. She was then allegedly kidnapped again by two truck drivers who also raped her. She said she managed to reach home early Friday morning after escaping.

Related news Recently, 48-year-old was brutally gang-raped in Sidhi

The brutal assault on the teenager comes after a string of chilling sexual crimes perpetrated on women across the state. Four men had gang-raped a 48-year-old woman inside her hut in Sidhi district on January 9. The accused had also inserted an iron rod in her private parts. On January 11, a 13-year-old was raped and murdered in the Khandwa district.

Related news Young woman assaulted by husband, father-in-law in Ujjain