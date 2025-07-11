Lord's Test: Here's why ICC may penalize Shubman Gill 

Indian captain Shubman Gill is facing the possibility of an ICC penalty after a heated argument with on-field umpires during the ongoing third Test match against England . The incident, which occurred on Day 2 morning, drew widespread attention from the cricketing community, especially given the intense rivalry between these two top-tier teams at Lord's, one of cricket's most iconic venues. Here are further details.

Ball controversy India's fielders unhappy with the ball The Indian bowlers were disappointed with the condition of the Duke's ball, which lost its shape quickly. This was especially true on a pitch that offered less pace and bounce than Headingley and Edgbaston. The situation was exploited by England's unbeaten batting pair of Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who managed to counter India's disciplined bowling efforts despite the deteriorating ball condition. The duo added 80-plus runs after England were reduced to 271/7.

Umpire dispute Gill argues with the on-field umpires The deteriorating condition of the ball prompted Gill to approach the on-field umpires and ask for a change. However, when the umpires complied with his request, India was further demoralized as they were given a slightly older ball. This decision clearly frustrated Gill, who was seen arguing with the on-field umpires and expressing his displeasure through animated gestures.