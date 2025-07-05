Mohammed Siraj matches Bumrah's record with six-fer in Edgbaston Test

Mohammed Siraj has matched Jasprit Bumrah 's remarkable bowling record for India. In the ongoing second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Siraj picked up six wickets in the second innings. His brilliance helped India dismiss England for 407 runs on Day 3. With this performance, he became only the second Indian bowler after Bumrah to achieve a Test five-wicket haul each in Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Global impact Siraj joins this elite list As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj boasts one five-wicket haul each in England, South Africa,West Indies, and Australia. He doesn't own a Test fifer outside these nations. Meanwhile, Bumrah has three fifers each in South Africa and England, four in Australia, and two in WI. However, unlike Siraj, who has a six-wicket haul for India in Tests played in England and South Africa, Bumrah doesn't have one against English batters on their home soil.

Record stats Siraj's best bowling figures in Tests Siraj's best bowling figures in Tests are 6/15 against South Africa at Cape Town in 2024. Hence, the 6/70 against England in the ongoing game are his second-best figures in the format. Other than these, his best bowling figures include 5/60 against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023 and 5/73 against Australia in Brisbane in 2021.

Record Siraj also bags these feats Siraj also became the fifth Indian pacer with a six-fer against in England in Test cricket. He joined Ishant Sharma, Amar Singh, Chetan Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Notably, Siraj also became the second Indian with six wickets in a Test innings at Edgbaston. He joined Chetan, who took 6/58 in 1986. In 38 Tests, Siraj has raced to 108 wickets at 30.71. 89 of his Test wickets have come away from home.