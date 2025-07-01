India vs Bangladesh series in doubt amid political situation: Details 

The upcoming India-Bangladesh cricket series, scheduled to begin on August 17, is still uncertain. The series includes three ODIs and as many T20Is at Mirpur and Chattogram. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) is yet to confirm its participation, with discussions ongoing amid the political situation in Bangladesh.

Confirmation pending Discussions with BCCI have been positive: BCB president Islam revealed that discussions with the BCCI have been positive, but they are still waiting for a final decision from their government. "We remain hopeful. It is scheduled [next month] but they are waiting for some decisions from the government," Aminul told the media as quoted by Cricbuzz. The BCB president also hinted at a possible rescheduling of the series if it can't be held as planned in August.

Tour uncertainty BCCI may cancel Bangladesh tour There are reports suggesting that the BCCI could cancel the Bangladesh tour due to deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh. This tension was partly fueled by a retired Bangladeshi army officer's statement about occupying seven northeastern Indian states. The BCB president said, "We're having positive discussions with the BCCI. We are discussing how we can do the series, and if we cannot host it now, we will do it at another possible time."