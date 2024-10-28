Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite retiring from Test cricket and T20Is, Shakib Al Hasan is eyeing the ICC Champions Trophy next year to wrap up his international career.

However, his participation in the preparatory ODI series against Afghanistan and West Indies is uncertain due to an unresolved murder case and lack of communication from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB, which initially supported Shakib, is now unsure about his involvement in the upcoming series due to security concerns. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shakib's future with Bangladesh remains uncertain

Shakib Al Hasan's participation in Afghanistan ODIs remains uncertain: Details

By Parth Dhall 03:04 pm Oct 28, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Bangladesh cricket star, Shakib Al Hasan has informed that he is unsure of playing the impending three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The series will begin on November 6 in the UAE. It is understood that there is lack of communication between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and him, which is further exacerbated by his recent absences and unresolved legal issues amid political unrest.

Career challenges

Shakib's retirement and legal troubles

Shakib announced his retirement from Test cricket and T20Is during India Test tour in September. He had wished to play his last Test at home in the South Africa series but didn't return due to security concerns. His career has been further marred by an unresolved murder case, a product of political unrest that took place while he was playing the Test series against India.

Uncertain future

BCB's stance on the same

Despite the murder accusation, the BCB allowed Shakib to feature for the national team till proven guilty. The board had initially assured him of no trouble if he returned to the country for the South Africa series but later changed their stance due to security concerns. It happened after the ICC Women's World Cup was moved from Bangladesh to UAE.

Career goals

International career and Champions Trophy aspirations

Despite retiring from shorter and longer formats of the game, Shakib has set his sights on the ICC Champions Trophy next year to conclude his international career. To prepare for this global event, he was expected to take part in the ODI series against Afghanistan and West Indies. However, due to lack of communication from BCB about his future involvement, these plans remain uncertain.

Selection dilemma

BCB's selection panel unsure about Shakib's participation

The BCB's selection panel is also unsure about Shakib's participation in the upcoming series. It confirmed that there is no clear instruction from higher authorities about his availability. The final call on the matter is likely to be taken by senior officials of the BCB in the coming days, adding another layer of uncertainty to Shakib's future with the national team.