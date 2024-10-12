India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav elects to bat
India are up against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts have already sealed the series, having won the first two matches. Now, they would be eyeing a clean sweep against Najmul Hossain Shanto's side. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss the final T20I and elected to bat first.
Pitch report, streaming details, and timing
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for its lively nature. The venue produced multiple matches with 200+ scores in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Notably, 161 is the average score batting first here in the IPL. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app. The match begins at 7:00pm IST.
India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head stats
The Indian cricket team has a 15-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of the three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third match. The head-to-head record is 5-1 in India's favor as far as T20Is in India are concerned. The Tigers would be raring to improve this record.
Players to watch out for in final T20I
Sanju Samson is the player to watch out for from India. Despite getting a few opportunities in the top-order, he hasn't yet come up with a big performance in this series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also had a disappointing series with the bat and will be looking to end on a high note.
What happened in Delhi T20I?
India demolished Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Much like the series opener, the second game was also a one-sided affair as India posted 221/9 batting first thanks to fifties from Nitish Reddy (74) and Rinku Singh (53). The Tigers faltered in response and were restricted to 135/9. It was a concerted bowling effort from the Indians.
Bishnoi replaces Arshdeep in Indian XI
India have made a solitary change with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi replacing in-form left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. It must be noted that uncapped pacer Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection due to a viral infection. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have also made a couple of changes with batter Tanzid Hasan and all-rounder Mahedi Hasan replacing Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Here are the playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.