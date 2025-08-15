Will Benjamin Sesko start against Arsenal? Ruben Amorim provides update

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United 's manager, has confirmed that new signing Benjamin Sesko is physically ready for their Premier League 2025-26 opener against Arsenal , though it remains to be seen if he will start. The Slovenian international joined the club last Saturday, becoming its fourth signing of the summer transfer window. Despite doubts over his immediate inclusion due to lack of pre-season involvement, Amorim is confident about Sesko's physical readiness for the match. This is what Amorim said.

Manager's assurance Physically he [Sesko] is ready, says Amorim "I am really happy, I think he has great potential, he can play different types of football. I can see Ben being a striker for Man Utd for long period, that is why we paid so much money to have a striker who has a history at this club." When asked on whether he will play on Sunday, Amorim said, "We didn't have a lot of time but he is ready, physically he is ready, that is a big component in our league. He is ready to play, we will see if he is going to start."

Striker situation What about Rasmus Hojlund? With Sesko's arrival, Rasmus Hojlund is expected to leave the club with AC Milan closing in on a loan deal which will have a fee and cover the striker's complete wages. Hojlund, who wanted to stay and fight for his place at United, is said to be open to joining Milan, knowing he isn't in Amorim's plans. When asked about Hojlund, Amorim said, "He is one more option, we will see. Rasmus is still our player."

Sesko Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko for £73.7m Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73.7 million. The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an initial fee of £66.26m and performance-related add-ons worth £7.36m. In two seasons with Leipzig, he scored 39 goals in 87 matches. In 2023-24, he managed 18 goals in 42 games. In 2024-25, he scored 21 goals in 45 matches.