Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan named T20I captain of Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 14, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan is likely to be Bangladesh's long-term captain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed the T20I captain of Bangladesh until the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. This means the 35-year-old would lead Bangladesh in the impending Asia Cup. Shakib received a green signal after he pulled out of his deal with Betwinner, an online sports betting company. Meanwhile, Liton Das would miss the Asia Cup due to injuries.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shakib is one of the most prolific all-rounders.

He shone in the 2019 World Cup (606 runs and 11 wickets).

He served a one-year suspension from October 2019 to October 2020 thereafter.

Moreover, Shakib has skipped several series since the 2017 South African tour due to workload management.

Nevertheless, the BCB management has once again placed its trust in him, making him the captain.

Career A look at Shakib's international career

In an international career that has spanned over a decade, Shakib has smashed 13,016 runs from 383 matches at an average of 34.70. The tally includes 14 centuries. Shakib also has 631 wickets to his name at an average of 28.31. He owns 23 five-wicket hauls. He has the distinction of registering a hundred and a five-for in a Test match.

Information Shakib expected to be Bangladesh's long-term captain

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Shakib is expected to be Bangladesh's long-term captain in the shortest format. The BCB had appointed him the nation's Test captain earlier this year, after Mominul Haque stepped down from the role.

Captaincy Shakib's captaincy stats

Shakib has led Bangladesh across three stints. He first took over as the Test skipper in 2009 when the legendary Mashrafe Mortaza got injured in West Indies. Nearly eight years later, Shakib replaced Mushfiqur Rahim to bag the role again. In June, Shakib was appointed the captain of Bangladesh's Test side. He has led Bangladesh in 16 Tests, 50 ODIs, and 21 T20Is.

Squad Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim return

Bangladesh's 17-member squad includes middle-order batter Sabbir Rahman, who last played a T20I in 2019. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim also returns to the mix. All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also returns despite dealing with a back injury. Litton Das has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The likes of Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar, and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been excluded.

Information Bangladesh's squad for Asia Cup

Bangladesh's Squad: Shakib al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haq Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mossaddek Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sheikh Mahedi, Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.