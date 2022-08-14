Sports

India's PV Sindhu to miss BWF World Championships: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Aug 14, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Sindhu won the Singapore Open in July (Photo credit: Twitter/@VootSelect)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will miss the upcoming Badminton World Championships set to commence on August 21. The 27-year-old sustained a stress fracture on her left foot during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Despite the pain, Sindhu willed herself to gold in the women's singles final, besting Canada's Michelle Li (21-15, 21-13). Earlier, she bagged a silver in the mixed-team event. Here's more.

Sindhu vs Se Young Sindhu was up against An Se Young in quarter-finals

As per the projections, Sindhu would have faced world number three An Se Young in the quarters. The former hasn't beaten the South Korean in five meets on the tour. She lost to Se Young twice this year, including a straight game defeat in the group stage of the Uber Cup. Interestingly, Sindhu hasn't won a game in each of their match-ups.

World Championships How has Sindhu fared in the Badminton World Championships?

Sindhu is a five-time medallist at the Badminton World Championships. She bagged bronze in 2013 and 2014 after having lost to Ratchanok Intanon and Carolina Marin, respectively. She won silver in the next two editions (2017, 2018). Sindhu's wait for maiden gold ended in 2019 when she bested Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in a 2017 rematch (21-7, 21-7) in the finale.

Singapore Open Sindhu shone in the 2022 Singapore Open

Sindhu stunned China's Wang Zhi Yi (21-9, 11-21, 21-15) to pocket her maiden title at the Singapore Open last month. By winning the Singapore Open, Sindhu claimed her fourth BWF World Tour title. She won the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 and followed that up with three titles in 2022. She has also been a five-time runner-up in BWF World Tour events.

2022 How has Sindhu performed in 2022?

Sindhu has a 37-11 win-loss record on the BWF tour in 2022. She has won three titles this year - the Swiss Open, Syed Modi India International and later the Singapore Open. Prior to the Singapore Open, she was ousted in the quarters of the Malaysia Masters. She had also suffered a quarter-final exit at the Malaysia Open before that.

Achievements A look at Sindhu's career achievements

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medalist (2016, 2020). She has won five medals at the BWF World Championships (one gold, two silver, and two bronze). She claimed silver at the Asian Games (2018). Sindhu is a three-time medalist at the Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, 2022). She won a silver at the South Asian Games (2016) and a gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games (2011).