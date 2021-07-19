Indian athletes start training ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics will start on July 23

Indian athletes hit the ground running as they started their pre-Olympic training a day after landing in Tokyo, hoping to live up to massive expectations in the pandemic-hit Games. The likes of archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, table tennis players G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth, and gymnast, Pranati Nayak, started their training on Monday.

Archers

Archers Atanu and Deepika started training at Yumenoshima Park

The first batch of Indian athletes arrived on Sunday morning and checked in to the Games village after fulfilling the COVID-19 related protocol requirements. While archery couple Atanu and Deepika started sharpening their skills at the Yumenoshima Park this morning, paddlers Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal too began their preparations in search of an elusive Olympic medal in the sport.

Gymnasts

Shuttlers Sindhu and Praneeth trained with singles coach

Gymnast Pranati also started her training this morning under the supervision of coach Laxman Manohar Sharma. While shuttlers Sindhu and Praneeth trained with singles coach Park Tae Sang, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hit the courts along with their coach Mathias Boe. The sailors, including V Sarvanan, the first to reach Tokyo, had already started training on Sunday.

Further details

Rowers started training at Sea Forest Waterway

Besides Saravanan (men's laser class), Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy, and Varun Thakker, who reached Tokyo last week, will be representing the country in sailing. Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will compete in men's lightweight double scull, underwent their first training session under the supervision of chief national coach Ismail Baig at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay on Sunday.

Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to take place under emergency conditions

The 15-member-strong group of Indian shooters also hit the range on Monday. As per the protocols laid down by the Organizing Committee, athletes arriving from India were required to undergo three-day mandatory quarantine upon reaching Tokyo which was later lifted. After one year's delay, the Tokyo Olympics will finally be held under emergency conditions with no spectators because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.