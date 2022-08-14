Sports

La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona held to a goalless draw

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 14, 2022, 03:13 am 2 min read

Lewandowski failed to find the target (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona, who activated a fourth lever in terms of registering majority of their new players, got off to a dull start in La Liga 2022-23. Xavi Hernandez's side was held 0-0 by Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. Barca dominated the scenes in terms of shots and possession but the visitors held their fort. Here we present you the key stats.

Match Wasteful Barca held by Rayo

Barca wasted a plethora of chances and failed to break the sturdy defensive structure of the visitors. Barca failed to cut open in the final third as the players were left frustrated. Rayo had a few moments in this entertaining contest. They found the net as well late on in stoppage time but the linesman raised a flag for offside.

Records Key records scripted in this match

As per Opta, Andoni Iraola is the first manager in La Liga history to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three matches against FC Barcelona. Barcelona have drawn 0-0 their first league game of the season for the sixth time ever. This is the second 0-0 in a home game after the draw against Real Sociedad in September 1968.

Information No goals against Rayo for the 3rd successive match

In the 2021-22 season, Barca had failed to score against Rayo, losing on both occasions in La Liga. This is the 3rd successive match in which they have failed to find the back of the net.

Do you know? No win for Barca in three successive league games

Barca are winless in their last three league games (including 2021-22). They have drawn twice and lost one. In each of these three games, Barca have failed to score. Barca also lost their previous home game versus Rayo.