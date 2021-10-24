La Liga, Real Madrid win El Clasico: Records broken

Real Madrid overcame Barcelona 2-1 in the El Clasico on Sunday to go top of La Liga. David Alaba scored the opener before Lucas Vazquez added the second in the 93rd minute. Sergio Aguero pulled one back as Barca lost at Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are eighth and suffered their second loss of the campaign. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Sergino Dest missed a glorious chance for Barca in the 25th minute, blazing his shot over the bar from 12 yards out. Dest lost his composure and missed a sitter. Alaba gave Real the lead with a stunning finish with his left foot after a counter-attacking move. Gerard Pique then missed his glancing header by inches. Vazquez and Aguero scored late goals.

Crucial El Clasico records for Alaba and Gavi

As per Opta, Alaba is now the fifth player to score on debut for Real in El Clasico across competitions in the 21st century after Ronaldo Nazario, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Raphael Varane, and Jese Rodriguez. At 17y 80d, Gavi has become the youngest player to start his first El Clasico in La Liga (21st century). He broke the record of Pedri (17y 334d).

Crucial numbers scripted by Real in the El Clasico

This was the 183rd meeting between the two sides in La Liga. Real secured their 76th win. This was also the 99th El Clasico victory for Real in all competitions (247 matches). This was the third successive El Clasico win for Real in La Liga. They are unbeaten in five matches in the league against Barca, who did the double in 2018-19.

Real win their sixth league match this season

Real have now won six matches in La Liga 2021-22 season (W6 D2 L1). They have scored 24 goals with a goal difference of +13. Barca have 15 points from nine games (W4 D3 L2).