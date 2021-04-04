-
La Liga, Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar: Records broken
Karim Benzema was once again on the scoresheet as Real Madrid earned a crucial win La Liga.
Los Blancos beat Eibar 2-0 at home to go second above Barcelona.
However, leaders Atletico Madrid could earn back their six-point gap over Real with a win next as Barca too can reclaim their second spot.
Here we look at the major details.
Real vs Eibar
Two-star Real get the job done
Real dominated the game against a struggling Eibar outfit but had to be patient.
Marco Asensio opened the scoring in the 41st minute with Casemiro assisting the Spaniard.
Benzema then added the second in in the 73rd minute with a firm header from eight yards.
Real also saw several efforts get ruled out for offside.
Mid-fielder Isco also struck the bar.
Milestones
Several milestones reached in this match
Mid-fielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos registered their 250th and 200th win in a Real Madrid shirt.
Zinedine Zidane managed his 250th game for Real.
He has enjoyed 165 victories so far.
Notably, Real now have 400 La Liga goals under Zidane's tenure.
Meanwhile, Nacho played his 150th La Liga match for Real Madrid.