Mohamed Salah vs Kevin De Bruyne: Decoding the stats

Oct 01, 2021

Liverpool face champions Manchester City on Sunday in a crunch Premier League match at Anfield. The Reds top the Premier League table with 14 points after six games. Meanwhile, City are second with 13 points and have a better goal difference over Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. The focus will be on Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in this high-octane clash. Here's more.

A look at Salah's Premier League numbers

In 164 appearances in the Premier League, Salah has netted 102 goals and 36 assists. He has 12 goals with his right foot and 84 with his left foot, besides six headers. The tally includes 13 penalties. He has notched 264 shots on target. He has hit the woodwork 12 times, besides creating 56 big chances.

De Bruyne's Premier League numbers

De Bruyne has made 183 Premier League appearances so far, notching 42 goals and 78 assists. He has netted 32 goals with his right foot and 10 with his left foot. The tally includes four penalties and three free-kick goals. Out of his 449 shots, 156 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 24 times. He has created 118 big chances.

Salah has won several Premier League awards

Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boot awards, besides being the Player of the Season in 2017-18. He has won one Premier League Goal of the Month award in 2020-21. The one-time Premier League champion has also won three Player of the Month awards.

Their show in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Salah has been prolific for Liverpool this season, having netted five goals and making two assists. He has had 15 shots on target out of 25, having played six matches. He has created six big chances. Meanwhile, KDB has played three games so far. He is yet to score or assist. KDB has created two big chances.

De Bruyne has also tasted success with multiple awards

De Bruyne is a three-time Premier League champion. He has two Premier League Playmaker awards, besides being the Player of the Season in 2019-20. He has also won two Goal of the Month awards.

Key details about the Liverpool vs Man City encounter

The Liverpool versus Man City game will be played on Sunday at Anfield. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.