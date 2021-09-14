100 Premier League goals for Mohamed Salah: Decoding the numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 02:09 pm

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scripted a special feat on Sunday in his side's 3-0 win against Leeds United in gameweek four of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Salah got to 100 Premier League goals, becoming the 30th player in the competition's history to achieve this landmark. Notably, Salah took 162 games to attain this milestone. Here we decode the key numbers.

Salah is the fifth fastest to 100 Premier League goals

Salah scored his side's opener against Leeds to register the record. Notably, Salah became the fifth fastest to 100 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Thierry Henry. He equaled the tally of Matthew Le Tissier (100 PL goals). Salah also netted his 98th PL goal for Liverpool and now has 128 in 207 games in all competitions.

A look at Salah's Premier League numbers

In 162 appearances in the Premier League, Salah has netted 100 goals and 36 assists. He has 12 goals with his right foot and 82 with his left foot, besides six headers. The tally includes 13 penalties. He has notched 257 shots on target. He has hit the woodwork 12 times, besides creating 56 big chances.

Salah's performance in the 2021-22 season so far

In four Premier League appearances this season, Salah has netted three goals and two assists so far. Out of his 16 shots, eight have been on target. All of his three goals have come with the left foot. He has created three big chances. Liverpool have claimed three wins and a draw from four games and have 10 points.

Salah has won several Premier League awards

Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boot awards, besides being the Player of the Season in 2017-18. He has won one Premier League Goal of the Month award in 2020-21. The one-time Premier League champion has also won three Player of the Month awards.