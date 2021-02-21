Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 10:53 am

Champions Liverpool's poor run of form continued in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Reds suffered a fourth successive defeat at Anfield and this time it was against local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby. It was a rare win for Everton at Anfield. This was their first victory here since 1999. Here we present the notable records scripted.

EVELIV How did the match pan out?

For the Toffees, Richarlison was excellent, firing home the opener in just the third minute of the match after latching on to a pass from James Rodriguez. Liverpool responded well as Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold drew Jordan Pickford to make superb saves. Seamus Coleman saw Alisson make a save from point blank range. Sadio Mane wasted opportunities before Everton netted the second.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for the two teams

Everton managed to win their first derby against Liverpool in all competitions since 2010, while Liverpool have now lost four successive home matches for the first time since 1923. Everton won just their 10th Premier League meeting with Liverpool. The Toffees broke their 20-game winless run against the Reds, Prior to this, Liverpool were unbeaten in the past 23 meetings across competitions (W11, D12).

Liverpool Things keep getting worse for the Reds

Since the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on December 19, Liverpool have registered just two wins in 10 games (W2 D3 L5). They have collected only nine points. Liverpool have already conceded 34 goals this season. This is the most among teams in the top 10. The Reds suffered their seventh loss of the campaign. They are sixth and could slip further down.

Records A look at the other notable records

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool have now lost as many Premier League games (4) at Anfield in the last 31 days as in Jurgen Klopp's first 100 home matches in charge. Meanwhile, Everton have equaled the club's best unbeaten away run in the Premier League (8). James Rodriguez now has eight assists for Everton in all competitions this season.

Twitter Post Richarlison scripts this unique record