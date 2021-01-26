After being eliminated by Southampton in the FA Cup, Arsenal face another severe test against the Saints. This time, these two sides meet in the Premier League later tonight. Southampton are placed 10th, having played one game less. Arsenal are a place behind at 11th. Both teams are vying for a top-half finish this season and we look at the statistical preview.

Southampton Three clean sheets for Southampton in last five league games

The Saints have played 18 league games, having won eight, lost five, and drawn five. They have scored 26 goals and conceded 21 with a goal difference of +5. In their last five league games, Southampton have registered one win, two draws, and two losses. They have registered three clean sheets in this phase. Notably, Southampton have scored just one goal during this phase.

Arsenal Arsenal have been superb in their last five league games

The Gunners have collected 27 points from 19 games, having racked up eight wins, three draws, and eight losses. They have forwarded just 23 goals, besides conceding 19. In the last five games, Arsenal have won four and drawn one. They have netted 11 goals, besides conceding just one. Arsenal have enjoyed some positive results and the collective approach is remarkable.

Saints Key stats of Southampton

After scoring in 12 consecutive Premier League games, Southampton have failed to score in four of their last five. Their tally of six home league clean sheets this season is as many as the last two top-flight campaigns combined. Notably, just three teams have earned more home league points than Southampton's 16 this season.

Arsenal Key stats of Arsenal

Saturday's defeat against Saints in the FA Cup was the first loss in seven matches and saw them concede a goal in eight hours and 28 minutes. As per Opta, Arsenal could keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since 2006. They are also looking to win three consecutive away league games without conceding for the first time since 2013.

Do you know? Southampton vs Arsenal: Head-to-head

Southampton have only won one of the last 10 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, drawing four and losing five. Meanwhile, all seven of Saints' Premier League wins against Arsenal have come at home.

Information #SOUARS: Match timing and TV listing