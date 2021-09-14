Jose Mourinho completes 1,000 matches as manager: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 03:03 pm

Mourinho has completed 1,000 matches as manager

Jose Mourinho stated he felt like a 14-year-old, running and celebrating after his side AS Roma won a Serie match in injury-time against Sassuolo. It was Mourinho's 1,000th match in his career and marking it with a victory brought a lot of joy and comfort. Mourinho, who has had a glittering career, is one of the world's best football managers. We decode his numbers.

Roma

Win helps Roma stay atop Serie A table

In the 91st minute in the match between Roma and Sassuolo, Mourinho started running like a child with his fist raised and his mouth was open as he celebrated in the sideline at the Stadio Olimpico. This was a milestone match for Mourinho and it became a memorable one as Stephen El Shaarawy scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The win helped Roma stay atop.

Twitter Post

A massive moment for Jose!

Roma

Roma have maintained a 100% record under Mourinho

Mourinho, who joined Roma as manager over the summer, has maintained a 100% record so far. He has won five out of five matches in all competitions. In Serie A, Roma have claimed nine points and are at the top. They are above Milan and Napoli in terms of goal difference. They beat Trabzonspor over two legs in the UEFA Europa Conference league playoff.

Information

Mourinho's starting phase as a manager

Mourinho started his career with Benfica and enjoyed a 54.55 win percentage (P 11 W6 D3 L2). He managed Uniao de Leiria next (P20 W9 D7 L4) with a win percentage of 45. Mourinho managed Porto (P127 W91 D21 L15), clocking a 71.65 win percentage.

England

Mourinho's chapter in England

Mourinho managed Chelsea across two spells. In his first stint, he sealed 124 wins, 40 draws, and 21 losses at 67.03. In his second stint, Mourinho clocked 80 wins, 29 draws, and 27 losses at 58.82. He also managed Manchester United (P144 W84 D32 L28) at a win percentage of 58.33 and Tottenham (P86 W44 D19 L23) at 51.16.

Inter, Real

Mourinho managed Inter and Real Madrid as well

Mourinho managed Inter Milan in Serie A. In a two-season spell, he managed 108 matches, winning 67, drawing 26, and losing just 15. He had a win percentage of 62.04. Mourinho also managed Real Madrid (P178 W128 D28 L22). He enjoyed a staggering win percentage of 71.91.

Information

Mourinho has won 638 matches as a manager

Managing a total of 1,000 matches, Mourinho has sealed 638 wins to date. He has also seen his sides register 204 draws and 158 losses. He has a win percentage of 63.80.

Trophies

Mourinho has won several top honors

With Porto, Mourinho went on to win six trophies, including two league honors and the Champions League. With Chelsea, he won three Premier League honors, three League Cups, one FA Cup, and a Community Shield. He won five titles with Inter, including Serie A and the Champions League. With Real, he won La Liga Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.