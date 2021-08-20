Karim Benzema vs Robert Lewandowski: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 02:14 pm

Lewandowski and Benzema are two of Europe's elite forwards

Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have started the 2021-22 season on a strong note. Benzema scored a brace in Real Madrid's opening win in La Liga. Lewandowski helped Bayern win the German Super Cup against former side Borussia Dortmund. Both veteran players have been legends of their respective clubs. In this article, we decode their stats.

La Liga

Benzema has 194 career La Liga goals

Benzema has been a top performer in La Liga, having amassed 194 goals for Real in 384 appearances. He is currently the 11th-highest goal-scorer in the competition's history. He is also the fourth-highest scorer for Real in La Liga. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Benzema netted 20-plus La Liga goals in each of the previous three campaigns.

Bundesliga

Lewandowski is a Bundesliga legend

Lewandowski has netted 278 career Bundesliga goals to date, including 74 for Dortmund. He is the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich (204). Lewandowski is also the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga and is only behind Gerd Muller (365). For 10 successive seasons. Lewandowski has netted 15-plus Bundesliga goals. He scored a whopping 41 goals in 2020-21.

Benzema stats

Benzema's overall career stats

Frenchman Benzema netted 66 goals for Lyon in 148 appearances. He moved to Real in 2009 and has established himself as a powerful performer. In 560 appearances, he has scored 281 goals for Los Blancos. Benzema has netted 59 goals in the Champions League for Real (third-highest). He also netted 12 for Lyon and is the joint-fourth highest scorer in UCL history (71).

Lewandowski stats

Lewandowski's career stats

Polish international Lewandowski netted 41 goals in 82 appearances for Lech Poznan. For Dortmund, Lewandowski netted 103 goals in 187 appearances. In 331 appearances, he has scored 297 goals for Bayern. Lewandowski has netted 56 goals in the Champions League for Bayern (highest). He also netted 17 for Dortmund and is the third-highest scorer in UCL history (73).

Success

Benzema has won numerous trophies in club career

Benzema won seven trophies with Lyon, including four Ligue 1 titles. With Real, he has won three La Liga trophies, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League titles, three Super Cups, and four Club World Cups. He was the top scorer for Lyon in the 2007-08 Ligue 1 season. He has won three La Liga Player of the Month awards.

Achievement

Lewandowski has won a plethora of individual awards

Lewandowski was adjudged FIFA Best Men's Player in 2020. He bagged the European Golden Shoe in 2020-21. He won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2019-20. He was the UCL top scorer in 2019-20. He has won two Bundesliga Player of the Season awards. He has won six Bundesliga top scorer awards and three Goal of the Month awards.

Information

Lewandowski has ruled the roost as well

Lewandowski won three trophies with Lech Poznan. He helped Dortmund lift four trophies, including two Bundesliga titles. He has won seven Bundesliga trophies with Bayern, besides three DFB-Pokal titles, four DLF Super Cups, one Champions League, one Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.