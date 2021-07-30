Decoding Thomas Tuchel's managerial records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 03:00 pm

We present Thomas Tuchel's managerial career in numbers

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel joined the Premier League club in January 2021 and since then has gone on to stamp his authority. Tuchel helped Chelsea win their second UEFA Champions League title, beating Manchester City in the final. Chelsea also finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final. Ahead of the new season, here we decode Tuchel's managerial records.

Numbers

Tuchel started his career in Germany

Tuchel started his managerial career in top-flight football by managing Bundesliga club Mainz. He managed 182 matches, winning 72, drawing 46, and losing another 64 at a win percentage of 39.56. He moved to Borussia Dortmund next in 2015. Tuchel helped the club win the DFB-Pokal in 2016-17. His tally at Dortmund reads, M108, W68, D23, L17. He had a win percentage of 62.96.

PSG

The German had a successful time with PSG

After leaving Dortmund, the German went to become the manager of Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. He continued with the success of his predecessors at the club by guiding them to six trophies during his spell. He helped PSG win two successive Ligue 1 honors, one Coupe de France, one French League Cup, and two Trophee des Champions. He had a win percentage of 74.80.

Do you know?

Under Tuchel, PSG reached the UCL 2019-20 final

He helped PSG reach the Champions League 2019-20 final. However, they were beaten by German champions Bayern Munich, who lifted their sixth UCL title, matching the tally of Premier League giants Liverpool.

Tuchel

Chelsea's overall performance under Tuchel

Tuchel has managed Chelsea in 30 games across competitions (W19, D6, L5). Chelsea scored 37 goals in these games and conceded a paltry 16. Tuchel has enjoyed a win percentage of 63.33 so far. Defensive solidity is what Chelsea have achieved under Tuchel. They have notched 20 clean sheets under Tuchel in all competitions.

Champions League

Tuchel's impact at Chelsea in helping them win the UCL

Tuchel took over Chelsea in January after Frank Lampard was sacked. He played a decisive role in Chelsea's knockout stages, overseeing wins against Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real, and now Man City. After suffering heartbreak with PSG in the UCL 2019-20 final, Tuchel scripted a record by becoming the third successive German to win the title after Jurgen Klopp (2019) and Hansi Flick (2020).